New Young Ag Professionals State Committee members named

The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation has named the newest members of its Young Agricultural Professionals Committee: Hannah DiVencenzo of Lorain County, Ryan Matthews of Highland County, Derek Snider of Hardin County, and Sara Tallmadge of Ashland County. Committee members are selected based on Farm Bureau involvement, leadership potential and community service.

The committee is composed of eight members or couples who suggest, develop and conduct activities that provide opportunities for young farmers and ag professionals to be more involved in Ohio Farm Bureau programs. Duties include planning the yearly YAP winter leadership conference and hosting Young Agricultural Professionals in a variety of in- and out-of-state events.

DiVencenzo, along with her husband Joe, raises pastured poultry for eggs and meat and sells direct to consumers and as a partner with local CSAs. She works as an adjunct instructor at Lorain County Community College teaching in the biology department. DiVencnezo currently serves on the Lorain County Farm Bureau board of trustees and enjoys volunteering her time to improve agriculture in Lorain County.

Matthews is currently a law student at Capital University, pursuing his juris doctor degree after attaining a degree in political science with a minor in agricultural communication from The Ohio State University. He previously served as Ohio FFA state president and the Collegiate Farm Bureau president at Ohio State.

Snider is a fifth generation farmer and owner/operator of DuLynn Farms, LLC with his parents in Hardin County. His operation consists of more than 1,100 acres of no-till corn, soybeans and wheat as well as hay. The farm also has a 40 head cow-calf beef herd, raising heifers as replacements and steers that are sold as freezer beef or at the local stockyard.

Tallmadge is a laboratory animal technologist and registered veterinary technician working in the veterinary medicine/infectious disease research field at the Ohio State University’s Center for Food Animal Health. She currently serves on the Ashland County Farm Bureau board of trustees, volunteers with Ashland County 4-H, and as an advocate for CFAES staff on the CFAES Staff Advisory Council.

The young leaders will help host the Young Ag Professionals Winter Leadership Experience conference Jan. 28 and 29 at Duke Energy Center in Cincinnati. The annual event features networking opportunities with young agriculturalists from across the state and educational sessions on small business planning, emerging ag careers, local foods, consumer communication, social media and many others. To learn more about the conference and the Young Ag Professionals program, visit experienceyap.com.