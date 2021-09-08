Northwestern FFA Participates in Twilight Tour

Share Facebook

On July 20, 2021 members of the Northwestern FFA helped run the 2021 Twilight Tour. This event took place at RMD Dairy Farm Ltd. in Rittman, Ohio. RMD Dairy is run by the Dotterer family that established the farm in 2009. One highlight of the tour was the farm’s two new ‘Lely robotic milking units.’ These units increase milking capacity by 120 cows per day.

There were several food vendors on site that visitors were able to use meal vouchers to eat dinner at. Ice cream, milk, and cheese was provided thanks to many donors and sponsors! Many of the donors were at the event to talk with visitors regarding how they are involved in the dairy industry.

Members of the FFA helped keep this event rolling in many ways. Multiple members from each local FFA Chapter donated their time to take trash out, scoop ice cream, park cars, serve cheese, etc. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this event to make it possible!