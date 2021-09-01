Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 1, 2021

Share Facebook

We start September with better weather in almost all areas of the state. The remains of Ida are still creating some wet weather in far SE tier counties, along the border between OH and WV, but those will be tapering off this morning, and we should see clearing this afternoon. The rest of the state will be sunny, warm and pleasant. All areas of Ohio see sunny, warm and comfortable conditions tomorrow and Friday to finish the week. Temps will be near normal and humidity values remaining low.

We cant rule out a few hit and miss showers on Saturday, but otherwise will see a mix of clouds and sun. The showers will be light, only a few hundredths to a tenth or so, and will have coverage at under 40%. But still, we cant wave the “all clear” flag at this point. The balance of the holiday weekend looks great with partly to mostly sunny skies and near normal temps. However, we expect humidity to climb just a bit as we finish things out later Sunday and monday (Labor Day)

Rain and thunderstorms will move through next tuesday, as a system tracks right across IN and Ohio. Rain totals will range from .25″-1″ with coverage at 80%. See map below. The upper end of the range will be dictated by thunderstorms. Recent models are putting a bias farther north for that system, so track is a little up in the air right now. That system sets us up for a little more unsettled weather the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will see clouds and sun, but we cant completely rule out scattered showers. There is not a lot of organization, but we need to watch the set up. Organized rain potential may make a push to return after midnight Thursday night through Friday as we finish the 10 day forecast window.