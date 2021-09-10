Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 10, 2021

Share Facebook

We have only one minor change in the forecast this morning, and that pulls moisture forward one day on the frontal passage next week. The rest of the forecast stays the same with sun and warming temps.

Today turns out partly to mostly sunny and mild again over all of Ohio. Low humidity values will be seen along with good sunshine and pleasant temps. We continue with full sunshine this weekend, as well as the first two days of next week. However, we are seeing temps climb with a warmer day tomorrow and a hot Sunday. Temps will be 10-20 degrees above normal as we finish the weekend. As we mentioned previously, that heat dome is expanding out of the SW US, and as it arrives here late weekend, it triggers some instability to our north along the leading edge of the heat. WE still think that instability and the showers/storms that accompany it will stay in central to southern Michigan. But, we also will remind folks to keep an eye out for extra clouds in far NW Ohio overnight Sunday night into early Monday.

We stay dry monday and Tuesday, but see humidity increase. Our next front develops Wednesday and sweeps through Ohio into early Thursday. Rain totals for midweek next week on Wednesday will run .25″-1″ with coverage at 75% of Ohio. The map below shows system totals for the event. By sunrise Thursday morning we are done with our moisture chances and will settle back into a mostly sunny, warm and dry pattern. Humidity levels should retreat a bit to finish the week.

The extended period looks to see a bit more activity in the Upper Midwest, but so far we are not seeing a mechanism to bring those disturbances southeast into Ohio. At this time, we will keep the 11-16 day period trending drier in our thoughts with normal to above normal temps.