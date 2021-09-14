Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 14, 2021

Share Facebook

We are sunny, warm and humid again today. That humidity will help to spawn some instability as we move through this evening and overnight tonight. We do not see any precipitation today, but tonight and tomorrow showers and storms work their way through a majority of Ohio. Rain totals from tonight through tomorrow can run from a few hundredths to over an inch, and thunderstorms will be responsible for pushing some areas into the higher end of the range. The map below shows rain totals through tomorrow evening.

We swing back to sunny, warm and dry weather pattern for the finish of the week and that may hold all the way into next tuesday. We cant rule out a few hit and miss showers Saturday, but those have a better chance of coming together farther west. The for tuesday and Wednesday, we become more and more unstable, meaning we have to keep an eye out for scattered showers and storms. In all reality, though, any moisture that pops up will have coverage at less than 20% of the state, and rain totals only a few tenths or less.

The best chance of rain in our forecast beyond tonight and tomorrow comes next week from Wednesday night through Thursday. A cold front sweeps into the eastern corn belt and will likely trigger rain and thunderstorms. This has potential to be a multi day event, running into Friday as well, with rain totals for the entire period at .25″-1.5″. However, coming out of the dry pattern, it would take some significant changes to get a system like this to hold together and be so strong, so while we are projecting rain, we will say “totals still to be determined” as we expect changes before the front gets here.