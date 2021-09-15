Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 15, 2021

Share Facebook

Showers and storms work through Ohio today with a frontal boundary that fired action off last night. This front was pumped up with plenty of heat and energy from the warm, humid airmass that was in control the past few days. The front will slow as it works through Ohio, which means we see rains for a large par of the day in some areas, mostly south of a line from Erie, PA to Cincinnati. WE can see an additional .1″-.6″ today south of that line. While we cant rule out action north of the line, in general we have seen the best moisture already in the rearview mirror there, and we will see partly sunny skies emerge. WE should be cooler behind the front this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be fully dry and sunny, with temps staying just a bit cooler. But, with full sunshine expected Friday through next Monday, temps will start to climb. Humidity levels will work higher too, especially over the weekend, leading to another round of hot and humid conditions. This set up will have the ability to fire off a few pop up showers or even an isolated storm, particularly Saturday and perhaps monday, but we really do not think we see anything significant or noteworthy.

From Tuesday afternoon through next Thursday we see moisture come up from the south first (Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday), and then a cold front sweeping through on Thursday. Combined, this will bring moisture potential of .25″-1.5″ over 100% of Ohio. In addition, this front will bring a dramatic change in airmass, as temps fall hard behind it. In the Upper Midwest, 5000 foot temps will be below freezing in parts of WI and MN! While we don’t see that air making it all the way down here, we do pull temps back to below normal levels for a couple of days and the change will be sharp to finish the 10 day forecast window.