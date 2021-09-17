Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 17, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We are leaving the forecast mostly alone today, but are tweaking the moisture totals for next week just a bit higher. Overall, we still have just one period of rain in the forecast, tuesday and Wednesday next week, but that period will feature two waves of action. Behind the front we get cooler, before temps rebound quickly to finish the 10 day period.

WE are sunny, warm and dry today through monday. Temps will be warmer today than yesterday, and will continue to climb tomorrow and Sunday. Humidity levels work higher over the weekend as well, and we likely will be somewhat uncomfortable. However, this will still work to dry crops relatively quickly, thanks to strong sun component. On Monday we start with sun but have clouds building in the afternoon and evening.

Models disagree on the start of moisture next week, but we still look for our first round coming on Tuesday .This push of moisture comes from the south, and will bring showers on the order of .1″-.5″ with coverage at 70%. Then overnight Tuesday night through all of Wednesday a cold front sweeps through from west to east, and can bring both rain and thunderstorms. We expect moderate rains where the thunderstorms come together, and can add another .25″-1″ over all areas with the frontal passage. that will put 2 day rain totals at half to 1.5″ with 100% coverage. The map below updates our outlook.

More dramatic than the rain will be the drop in temperatures behind the front. WE see 5000 foot temperatures pushing freezing in southern lower Michigan next Thursday morning, which will put temps below normal down here for next Thursday and Friday. The map below shows daytime highs next Thursday. We have ABSOLUTELY NO THREAT of frost or anything like that, but we will swing cooler temps in here for the first time in a while, and it will be an eye opening swing, given the heat we have seen for most of September so far. But, that cool snap lasts only 2 days. Next weekend we see temps climb quickly to above normal levels. A front right at the end of the 10 day window may bring some rain to Ohio early Sunday the 26th, mostly from US 30 northward, but don’t hang your hat on that outlook just yet…a lot can happen.