Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 2, 2021

Great weather in over all of Ohio the next two days. We finally see full sunshine in all areas, pleasant temps and low humidity values. These will be spectacular early September days. A few more clouds will be around overnight tomorrow night through Saturday, but we are less likely to see showers. We do expect a round of showers and maybe a little thunder in far SW Ohio Saturday midday and early afternoon, spreading into south central OH closer to sunset, but the moisture settles south after that. Rain totals in SW OH will be a few hundredths to half an inch, and the rest of the state will only see a sprinkle with a mix of clouds and sun through Saturday.

Sunday and monday are fully dry to finish the holiday weekend. Temps remain pleasant. We had been keeping an eye on a cold front for passage on Tuesday. That front still exists, but the low pressure center and subsequent moisture is tracking farther north along the front and will be a main story for MI and Ontario. We wont rule out a few showers in north central and NE Ohio later Tuesday afternoon and evening, but coverage will be 20% or less, and rain totals under .25″. This is far under what had been projected a couple of days ago.

Behind the front, we finish the week next week with partly to mostly sunny skies and dry weather again, all the way into Sunday the 12th. If the pattern comes together as we are seeing right now, it will mean a very dry 10 day to 2 week window over OH. The map below shows rain totals for the entire 10 day period. This will be good for crops marching toward drydown and harvest, but not so good if you need or would like one more “finishing rain”.