Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 20, 2021

We have some moisture coming to Ohio this week, and it will likely push the pause button on any harvest after today over Ohio, potentially through the end of the week.

Today we see moisture moving up from the south, but limited mainly to areas of western Ohio. West of I-75 we see potential for rain showers through the day and afternoon, spreading south to north. The rest of the state should end up with a mix of clouds and sun, with clouds thickening more this afternoon and evening. In those western counties, we can see .1″-.5″ today with 75% coverage. Overnight tonight through tomorrow we see rains arrive with a cold front from the west. Rains tomorrow can be .25″-.75″ with 90% coverage. Then tomorrow night through Wednesday we can pick up another .25″-1.5″ over 100% of Ohio, with the heaviest storm potential in central to eastern parts of the state. Thursday can see some lingering moisture at least through midday, but then we see a dry slot work in for the afternoon. All told, we see rain totals from midnight tonight through Thursday at .5″-2.5″ and we can easily see some locally higher totals over 3 inches. The map below shows that rain potential.

We start to dry later Thursday, and should turn out partly to mostly sunny Friday. Saturday some clouds are back, but seem to have limited potential for moisture at this point. Fully sunny, dry weather will be in control from Sunday through the end of next week. So, after starting this forecast period off with moderate to heavy rains in parts of Ohio. we see good drying come in behind it. Temps will not be as cool as feared late this week, and next week will be normal to above normal for daytime highs and nighttime lows both statewide.