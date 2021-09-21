Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 21, 2021

Share Facebook

Wet weather is spreading over Ohio over the next few days. Rains today initially move from south to north across the state ahead of the cold front, but that front moves in this midday and afternoon, sweeping through from west to east. Rain and thunderstorm action moves across the state and continues then through tonight and all of tomorrow. Action may try and linger into Thursday midday in some areas, particularly north. All told, from today through Thursday midday we still can see significant moisture totals of .5″-2.5″ with 100% coverage across Ohio Additionally, we can see some locally heavier rains in the NW part of OH, but those will rely on multiple thunderstorms training across an area…which can happen without much trouble in a frontal setup like this. The map below shows updated precipitation from this period.

We turn drier for Friday with a mix of clouds and sun. A minor trough sweeps through Ohio for Saturday, bringing plenty of clouds and a chance for a few showers. However, the rains do not look super substantial, bringing a few hundredths to .4″, and coverage at 80%.

Sunny and dry weather takes controls from late weekend on Sunday, and then remains in place through all of next week. We should see good evaporation rates and drying through the period. Temps will be nearly normal on average, but will drop at midweek (Wednesday-Thursday) next week as colder air dips southward out of the Great Lakes for a couple of days. We make it into the weekend with minimal rain chances next week.