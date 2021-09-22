Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 22, 2021

Share Facebook

Rain and thunderstorm action in over Ohio today and tomorrow, and we may see some action linger into early Friday morning too in far NW Ohio. Rains today have the biggest potential of being heavy, with thunderstorms likely over a large part of the state. Tomorrows action, while steady, will be more shower based, and we can see a dry slot work into Ohio tomorrow midday and afternoon, bringing rain to an end in some areas. Wrap around moisture near the low pressure center in MI may drag showers into far NW Ohio in the pre-dawn hours Friday morning. All told, we can see easily half to 2.5″ additional rain totals today through sunrise Friday with coverage at 100%. And, we cant rule out 3″+ in some areas thanks to thunderstorms and heavy, localized rain today. Our updated rain map through Friday morning is below.

All parts of the state are rain free through the daytime hours Friday. We should see some sun,, and slightly warmer temps. But, we have another fast moving, minor front passing through Ohio for Saturday, and it can trigger a few hundredths to .4″ over 80% of the state through the day. WE expect a lot of clouds, even when not raining Saturday, which will keep drying well at bay.

We should turn out sunny and dry for this Sunday through next Friday at least. Temps will be warm to start, Sunday through tuesday, but will pull back on some cooler air out of Canada Wednesday Thursday. Then next Friday we warm significantly again. We will see good evaporation for that period at near maximum levels (.2″ of moisture leaving per day) and good drying. However, with the volume of rain that we are seeing in the short term, we may not be able ot get back to full harvest capability until several days into next week.