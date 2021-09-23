Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 23, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rain lingers in parts of Ohio today, as low pressure wobbles up to the north and eventually tries the exit the region. Rain coverage will be 40% of the state today, as a large dry slot tries to work into this low pressure rotation. We start the day with moisture being most likely over the western half to third of the state, but through the day those threats lift farther north and will be mostly in north central and especially NW Ohio. We see the bulk of the rain potential today north and west of a line from Cleveland to Dayton. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to half an inch tops. We can see clouds mix with some sun farther south and east, but clouds will by far be the bigger part of the rotation. The map below shows rain potential and location for today.

We dry down everywhere tonight and stay dry tomorrow with sunshine for a good chunk of the day. However, clouds increase late in the day and at night, as a front moves in from the NW. This front will trigger rain chances from the overnight tomorrow through Saturday afternoon, with 80% coverage and rain totals of a few hundredths to .4″. Clouds disperse late saturdaynight.

We are fully sunny and dry for next week and we are tweaking our temperatures higher as well. We are not concerned as much about a temperature decline at midweek, and now expect temps to be normal to above normal for the entire week. We are completely rain free from this Sunday through at least next Saturday. That set up affords us good drying weather, with low humidity and excellent evaporation.

As we kick off the extended period, we will need to keep an eye out for showers with a system building in the central plains next weekend. That system right now looks like it may drift south, but we will watch it closely, as any straight east track would set us up for a bit of moisture to start the week of 4th.