Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 24, 2021

A dry day over all of Ohio today. We finally kicked that long lasting, swirling weather complex that had been calling the region home since tuesday out of here overnight last night. We will turnout partly sunny today, but expect clouds to redevelop late this afternoon and tonight. Those clouds come from an approaching, fast moving cold front. There is not a ton of moisture with the front, but enough that we will be on the lookout for showers from the pre-dawn hours tomorrow morning through mid afternoon. Rain totals are not impressive at a few hundredths to .4″, but we will see 70% coverage. The map below lays out the precipitation to start the weekend. We think clouds will break up late Saturday and we clear completely Saturday night.

An excellent forecast for fieldwork lays ahead of us for next week. We are fully sunny, warm and dry from Sunday through next Sunday! Temps will be normal to above normal, and we will be presented with fantastic dry down weather with low humidity and west/south breezes. Areas that picked up 1-2 inches in the past few days will likely be able to test the fields already Monday, while areas in the NW that picked up closer to 4-5″ or more will have to wait longer. Still, we see great drying and rain free weather the entire week.

We will be watching a system that comes together in the Great Plains next weekend, Its direction will shape up what we see for the week of the 4th. Good rains from northern KS through ND are expected with the front. However, rain making it here is dependent on if the low wants to move east or ends up shorting more north and east into the upper Midwest and Ontario. That is what we will be watching as we head into next week.