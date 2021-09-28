Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 28, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

No change in the short term. We are sunny, warm and dry through the rest of this week and weekend. Temps will be above normal. We will see low humidity, good evaporation and a fairly decent to strong west and southwest breeze through the period. The window is wide open for field work.

Our next chance of rain still is on the way for monday of next week. A frontal complex working into the region from the west will bring showers that have monday rain totals at .25″-.1″ with 80% coverage. See map below. We are tweaking the forecast a bit to keep moisture around only over the northern half to third of Ohio on Tuesday into early Wednesday. In those areas we can see additional totals for the period of .25″-1″, but the high totals will have to come from thunderstorms and those look to be very, very isolated. Coverage of rain in the northern third of the state will be around 60%.

Wednesday and Thursday features a mix of clouds and sun. We should be precipitation free, and a bit cooler. However, we may not see enough drying in those days to see a definitive restart to field work in all areas before the 10 day period ends on Thursday. Friday we start the 11-16 day forecast window with another front, bringing .25″-.75″ rain totals to nearly all of Ohio. We are then mostly dry for Saturday the 9th on through the rest of the period ending Wednesday the 13th. We wont rule out some clouds here and there, but organized precipitation is not a major concern at this time.