Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 29, 2021

In the near term, the forecast is the same…sunny, warm and dry. However, we are continuing to see the need to pull rain forward a bit over the weekend. The result will be a wetter finish to the weekend and potential start to next week, but by pulling rain forward, we actually dry things down for the remainder of next week. The details follow.

Nothing but sunshine, low humidities, high evaporation rates and warm air in the forecast for today through Saturday midday. We will continue to see a wide open harvest window with fast drying. Grain moisture levels will be dropping fast…and maybe too fast in some areas. Clouds will begin to build Saturday afternoon. Expect temps to stay 10-15 degrees above normal into the weekend.

Rain showers push into far NW Ohio late Saturday night, and then continue through Sunday. Lingering moisture is likely over eastern and southern OH for next monday. Thunderstorms are possible, particularly Sunday afternoon/evening, but will be limited in scope to only about 10% of the state. Combined rain totals from Saturday night through Monday will be from .3″-1.4″ with coverage at 90% (see map below). Remember, monday rains are limited to eastern and southern areas, so we will begin to dry in west and NW parts of OH especially.

We return to mostly rain free weather behind this system, but we will be a little cooler, particularly Tuesday. Expect clouds to mix with some sun Tuesday, but we turn out mostly sunny for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Temps will be closer to normal. While we see decent drying returning, rest assured it will not be a pattern like we find ourselves in for this week. We do fully anticipate getting back in the fields the second half of next week.