Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 3, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

An excellent finish to the work week is in store for today. We will see another day featuring full sunshine, pleasant temps and low humidity levels. Tonight we likely see a few more clouds building, and tomorrow that may lead to a few showers. However, coverage looks minor, with only a few hundredths to a few tenths likely on coverage of 25% during the day. A better, well organized batch of moisture comes through tomorrow night through Sunday midday. That round brings rains of .1″-.75″ with 90% coverage from US 30 southward. North of US 30 we can see a few hit and miss showers but coverage will be closer to 20%. We will clear out and see our weather pattern dry out Sunday afternoon.

Labor Day Monday turns out partly to mostly sunny and warm. We stay warm and dry Tuesday.

A cold front sweeps through tuesday night after midnight and Wednesday. This front admittedly has its best rain potential farther north into MI and Ontario, but will still be able to trigger some organized shower action down here. We will leave door open to a few hundredths to half an inch with coverage at 60%. We will skew that coverage northeast for the heaviest rains. We dry down later Wednesday afternoon.

Sunny, warm and dry weather dominates the rest of the 10 day forecast window from next Thursday through Sunday. With the dry pattern, we see temps climbing, and we will be well above normal by late in the week. Humidity values can rise too, leading to a rather uncomfortable finish to the weekend. The hot, dry weather holds into the start of the week of the 13th, although as instability rises (with the dew points and humidity levels) we are more likely to see some pop up thunderstorm development that week.