Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 30, 2021

More sunny, warm and dry weather to finish the week. We keep temperatures above normal through Saturday, and excellent drying conditions through midday Saturday. Clouds build Saturday afternoon, but rain holds off until overnight. Our harvest window remains wide open in the short term.

Showers develop overnight Saturday night and then continue through the day Sunday. Most of the state will see action done by Monday morning, but we have to watch for some lingering showers through Monday mid-afternoon in far south and southeastern parts of Ohio. In any case, rain totals from this event from Saturday night through monday morning will range from .25″-.1″ with 90% coverage. However, we feel most of the state will end up with half an inch or less…the heaver part of the rain range will be limited to a few isolated areas. The map below shows rain potential for the second half of the weekend into Monday midday.

The balance of monday will be cooler and we could end up with more clouds than sun. But from tuesday forward next week, we till turn out partly to mostly sunny and dry, with good (not great) evaporation and lower humidity levels. Daytime highs will be normal to slightly above normal, but should not be as impressively warm as this past week. We are watching the latter part of the week closely, overnight Thursday night through Friday. Our forecast is dry, but one model is trying to bring moisture up out of Appalachia to the north and west, circulating it back into the eastern corn belt. We think that solution is off base for now, but will need to monitor the period closely, to see if rain can develop another way. Without that rain, we have a good harvest window tuesday through next weekend. If that moisture materializes, all of a sudden, our harvest chances get more challenging.