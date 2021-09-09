Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 9, 2021

Share Facebook

We are sunny, dry and pleasant to finish the week. In fact, we see limited precipitation potential through midweek next week. Today and tomorrow we have low humidity values as sunshine dominates. This weekend, we remain sunny, but a hot dome currently parked over the SW US will start to lift northeast and will bring well above normal temps for Saturday and especially Sunday. We should be 10-15 degrees above normal at least to finish the weekend (map below).

Along the top edge of that “hot dome” we will see an active precipitation track developing over southern WI and lower MI. We may have to keep the door open to a few more clouds overnight Sunday night and monday in far northwest counties, but really think the main shower threat stays more in southern Ontario. We stay very warm and humid to start next week monday and Tuesday, while we see a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday.

Thursday we have a cool front attempting to sag south into Ohio. That may trigger scattered showers over northern Ohio. We look for half an inch or less with 60% coverage from I-70 north on Thursday. South of I-70 we remain dry. In fact, areas south of I-70 will likely be rain free through the coming 10 days.

Temps ramp back up again to finish the 10 day window next Friday and Saturday. A front can produce rain later Saturday into Sunday the 19th. We also need to watch the extended period closely, as some data projects a tropical system hitting the gulf coast gain later this month and working up through the Deep South and close to the Ohio Valley.