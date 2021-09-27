Ohio Department of Agriculture now accepting new applications for H2Ohio Program

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is currently accepting new enrollments for the H2Ohio Program.

Producers in the original 14-county targeted area of the Maumee River Watershed can sign up for the years 2022 and 2023. That area includes: Williams, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Mercer, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Allen, Auglaize, Lucas, Wood, Hancock and Hardin counties.

Farmers are required to submit a Voluntary Nutrient Management Plan (VNMP) at the time of application. Enrollment is open until Jan. 15, 2022, and no practices can be started prior to March 15, 2022.

Under Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio plan, ODA is leading efforts to reduce phosphorus runoff. Producers are being incentivized to implement proven, cost-effective best management practices.

Please contact the local Soil and Water Conservation District for more information.