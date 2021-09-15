Ohio Farm Bureau and Farm Credit Mid-America announce enhanced partnership

Share Facebook

Ohio Farm Bureau is pleased to announce Farm Credit Mid-America as a major contributor to Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals programing and sponsor of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Annual Meeting.

Ohio Farm Bureau and Farm Credit Mid-America have played a significant role in the agriculture community for generations, serving the needs of farmers and rural residents across Ohio for more than a century. This enhanced partnership will empower both organizations to leverage their common goals and values to deepen their roots and broaden their reach in the ag community across the state.

“Our partnership with Ohio Farm Bureau has always been a natural match,” said Tara Durbin, Senior Vice President Agricultural Lending Farm Credit Mid-America, who also serves as vice president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. “When it comes to addressing the needs of Ohio agriculture, whether it be for farm loans, crop insurance, policy issues or outreach efforts, both of our organizations care deeply and work hard for those we serve.”

In addition to these commitments to Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals Program and Annual Meeting, Farm Credit Mid-America is a loyal supporter of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. The financial services cooperative supports the Foundation’s annual golf invitational as well as Cultivating a Cure, an annual event that brings Ohio agriculture together with Nationwide and OSU-CFAES to benefit The James, The Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“Farm Credit Mid-America’s relationship with Ohio Farm Bureau has been characterized by leadership, generosity and shared values,” said Michael Bailey, vice president of strategic partnerships with Ohio Farm Bureau. “We are grateful for the opportunity to build on our strong partnership and continue to focus on our shared goals of supporting Ohio’s farm and food community.”