Ohio Sheep Day 2021

Mark your calendar for the 2021 Ohio Sheep Day on Sat., Oct. 2. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the OARDC Small Ruminant Center (5651 Fredericksburg Rd. Wooster, OH 44691). Please visit: https://go.osu.edu/ohsheepday21 to RSVP will be used for accurate breakfast and lunch count.

Topics covered in the program will include alternative forage crops, forage storage, manure and mortality composting, fall lambing, data collection, Dystocia, and animal handling.

For more information, contact Brady Campbell, Ohio State University Small Ruminant Specialist at Campbell.1279@osu.edu or visit https://www.ohiosheep.org/osia%20programs/2021/ohiosheepdayflyer_9821.pdf.