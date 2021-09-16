Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 219 | Farm Science Review Preview

September 16, 2021 Podcasts Leave a comment

Nick Zachrich, manager of the Farm Science Review joins Matt, Dusty and Kolt to preview the upcoming event as it makes its return to in-person programming. Dusty has a report from the Ohio Field Leader Roadshow, Dale was at the Hardin County Fair and catches up with Noah Ketcham, Junior Fair Board President, and Matt catches up with Jeff Cutler on poultry markets at the annual poultry banquet. All of that thanks to AgriGold!

