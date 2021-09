Share Facebook

Kolt, Dusty and Matt revisit a very soggy Farm Science Review, Kolt’s kitchen is wet too in the homeowner chronicles. Dusty has a report from Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, the new plant pathologist at Ohio State, and Mary Griffith, OSU Extension Educator. All of that and more in this episode of the podcast brought to you by AgriGold!