OPA recognizes award winners

September 13, 2021 Livestock, Top Headlines Leave a comment

The Ohio Poultry Association recognized some important industry leaders with awards at the Annual Banquet held last weekend in Columbus.

Lisa Timmerman (center) was recognized for her service to Ohio’s poultry industry.

Lisa Timmerman, with Hendrix-ISA, was recognized with the Meritorious Service Award. Timmerman, of Ft. Recovery, has over 30 years of poultry experience. She has served as president of the OPA board and on the United Egg Producer Board (UEP) and American Egg Board (AEB). She has also worked for Cooper Farms.

Carl Link with Cooper Farms was presented the Golden Egg Award.

Carl Link received the Golden Egg Award. Link has been with Cooper Farms for an amazing 50+ years, beginning his career at St. Clair Mills before it became Cooper Farms in 1976. Before recently retiring, his role was Production Manager. He continues to work for Cooper Farm one day a week on special projects.

