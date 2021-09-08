Schmitz to serve as Northwestern FFA student teacher

Share Facebook

Join us in welcoming Emily Schmitz as our Agricultural Education student teacher. Schmitz grew up in New Western, Ohio located in Darke County, showing in the county fair while being involved in 4H & FFA. She lives on the family livestock and grain farm. Schmitz is now a student at the Ohio State ATI studying Agriscience Education with a minor in Agronomy.

Schmitz enjoys many hobbies such as baking, being with friends, and spoiling her niece and nephews. Being in the classroom is something Miss Schmitz is very excited for, she says, “I’m excited to learn all I can from Mrs. Tegtmeier and the students to apply to my future job.” Our chapter is very excited to get to know Miss Schmitz and work with her every week! Her favorite quote is: “Opportunity is often missed because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” -Thomas Edison