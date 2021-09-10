Seven young Ohio sheep farmers receive OSIA scholarships

Share Facebook

Brandon Zuercher (Hancock Co.) received a $2,000 scholarship for the sixth annual Dr. Jack Judy Memorial Scholarship. Zuercher is a sophomore at The Ohio State University majoring in Animal Sciences.

Jim Stickley (Champaign Co.) received a $1,000 Ralph Grimshaw Memorial Scholarship and Rachel Berk (Franklin Co.) received a $500 Ralph Grimshaw Memorial Scholarship. Stickley is a senior at The Ohio State University and is currently majoring in Agricultural Business with a minor in Political Sciences. Berk is a sophomore at The Ohio State University majoring in Animal Sciences with a Pre-Veterinary interest.

Chelsea Graham (Licking Co.) is a senior at Columbus State Community College majoring as a Veterinary Technician; she will be receiving the second annual High Family Memorial Scholarship.

Emma Peters (Darke Co.), Linsey Eddy (Union Co.) and Ian Johnson (Union Co.) each received a $500 scholarship awarded from the OSIA LEAD Council. Emma Peters is a currently a sophomore at Lincoln Land Community College in Illinois and is majoring in Animal Sciences. Linsey Eddy will be a freshman at Purdue University and is majoring in Animal Sciences. Ian Johnson is a sophomore at Iowa State University and is majoring in Animal Science/Agribusiness

The Ohio Sheep Improvement Association in coordination with the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation sponsors the Dr. Jack Judy Memorial Scholarship and the High Family Memorial Scholarship. The Ralph Grimshaw Memorial Scholarship is sponsored by the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association. Funds for the Grimshaw, Judy and High scholarships come from various funding sources including the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium Silent Auction and private donations. The OSIA LEAD Council scholarships are sponsored by the OSIA LEAD Council and are funded through Ohio State Fair scholarship programs and multiple other fundraising activities. The Judy, Grimshaw and High scholarship recipients will be recognized at the Buckeye Shepherds Symposium at the annual industry awards ceremony on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The OSIA LEAD Council scholarship recipients are to be recognized at the OSIA LEAD Banquet and Awards Program on November 6, 2021.

Please continue to support the OSIA scholarship program through your contributions at various OSIA activities and through our membership application process. Congratulations to Brandon, Jim, Rachel, Chelsea, Emma, Linsey and Ian.