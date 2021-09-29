By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

The Soybean Research and Information Network (SRIN) is a source for information regarding soybean diseases, pests, diagnostic tools and more. The site contains summaries and highlights of the latest soybean research.

“The SRIN is a new project that is being developed by the North Central Soybean Research Program (NCSRP),” said David Clark, Warren County farmer, and current Ohio Soybean Council member. “We are taking a lot of the research from the NCSRP as well as other collegiate research and bring everything together into a single resource to benefit farmers and researchers. The idea is that it will be a site that researchers can log into and view white papers from previous research to gain useful information to benefit their current and potentially new research efforts.”

A good deal of research related to soybeans has been conducted over the years, but there is no one single location where it is all referenced for easy use.

“The goal of the SRIN is to provide an efficient way for researchers to access past soybean research results and potentially eliminate a duplication of efforts saving both time and money,” Clark said. “It can also provide supporting documentation for expanded research in a specific area or gain a new perspective to an existing question.”

Research projects can be referenced by state, organization or region. The site also has a catalogue of fact sheets. SRIN also feature monthly highlighted topics. It houses the National Soybean Checkoff Database. There are also videos available to view. To learn more about SRIN visit https://soybeanresearchinfo.com/

The North Central Soybean Research Program is a farmer led organization in which soybean check-off funds are invested in university research and extension programs to better understand and manage plant stressors that reduce soybean yield and profitability. It is a multi-state collaboration the comprises 13 states and 355,000 farmers. States included in the NCSRP are North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Soybean research priorities focus on soybean yield and quality enhancement through genetic improvement, and biotic and abiotic stress mitigation for soybean maturity groups 0-IV. Included in these objectives are classical and molecular soybean breeding efforts, research addressing control of insects and disease, weed resistance to herbicides, and soybean response to water, nutrients, soil, and environmental conditions.

The priorities also focus on soybean production practices that will increase yield, profitability, and environmental stewardship issues specific to the North Central region. This includes practices such as crop rotations, plant population, row spacing, and input management, water quality, cover crops and conservation tillage, soybean production sustainability and life cycle assessment.

For more information about the NCSRP visit https://ncsrp.com/.