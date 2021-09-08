Temperate weather and precipitation

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cooler temperatures coupled with rainfall made for a pleasant week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Soil moisture levels remained conducive to crop needs with 72% of Ohio topsoil rated adequate to surplus, up 8 points from last week. Temperatures for the week ending September 5 were 1.4 degrees above normal, while the State averaged 1.45 inches of precipitation, 0.63 inches above normal. There were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 5.

Livestock enjoyed the cooler weather and lower humidity last week. Fall army worms were troublesome in some hay fields last week and caused losses for some farmers. Tomatoes harvested for the processing market and corn silage harvest were in full swing. Corn and soybeans were maturing rapidly. Seventy-three percent of Ohio corn was in or past dent, 19% more than the 5-year average.