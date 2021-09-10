Tribute to Ohio barns

Share Facebook

While staying at a bed and breakfast in Licking County, Ohio, in the early 2000s, a deteriorating barn captivated the eye of Cincinnati artist and retired dentist, Robert Kroeger. This first barn would ignite Kroeger’s “Ohio Barn Project,” which has taken the artist to Ohio’s 88 counties to paint, research, and write about historic barns. In nearly every county he’s painted barns, Kroeger has donated the proceeds from the sale of his paintings to a local historical organization. He is a self-taught painter and uses the impasto oil technique. He applies the paint quickly and in very thick layers with a palette knife, creating texture and dimension.

“A Tribute to Historic Barns of Ohio: 88 Counties, 88 Paintings, 88 Essays” will be held Sept. 29. at Muhlhauser Barn, located at 8558 Beckett Road in West Chester Township. The event will feature nearly 100 of Kroeger’s original paintings that will be will be auctioned off. The free event runs 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Muhlhauser Barn is a restored 1880s timber frame barn available for rentals. The Union Centre Boulevard Merchant Association is hosting the art auction. A portion of sales from the silent auction will benefit at least 11 Ohio nonprofits.