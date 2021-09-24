USDA to host special virtual data users’ meeting to gather public input on statistical programs

Share Facebook

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will hold its biannual Data Users’ Meeting virtually Oct. 13 and 14 from noon-3 p.m. ET. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The Data Users’ Meeting is held to share recent and pending statistical program changes with the public and to solicit input on these and other programs important to agriculture. The event is organized by NASS in cooperation with the World Agricultural Outlook Board, Farm Service Agency, Economic Research Service, Agricultural Marketing Service, Foreign Agricultural Service and U.S. Census Bureau.

“This is an excellent opportunity for data users to be informed and involved in guiding the agricultural information USDA produces, both now and into the future,” said Joe Parsons, Chair, Agricultural Statistics Board. “NASS believes in transparency and continual process improvement. This venue provides an important opportunity for stakeholder input into USDA’s coordination of agricultural data products that both expand knowledge and create a cooperative environment to the benefit of all who attend. Working together, we ensure that NASS and other USDA data-producing organizations provide timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.”

The Oct. 13 agenda includes agency updates followed by breakout sessions for participants to choose from one or more in-depth topics. On Oct. 14, the floor will open to participants for questions and comments, and the event will close with additional breakout sessions. A detailed agenda with breakout session descriptions can be found on our website at www.nass.usda.gov/Education_and_Outreach/Meeting.

Anyone interested in participating in the virtual 2021 Fall Data Users’ Meeting should register online at https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_QffPSZnwRYukyadCGTmTWw. Links to this Zoom meeting will be emailed to participants after registration. Summaries of previous meetings are also available on the meeting webpage. For more information, contact Marisa Reuber at Marisa.Reuber@usda.gov or 202-690-3099.