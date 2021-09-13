Warm, dry weather moving crops toward harvest

Share Facebook

A warm, dry week pushed corn and soybeans towards harvest, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. With little precipitation and higher than average temperatures, both subsoil and topsoil moisture levels fell last week. Temperatures for the week ending September 12 were 0.3 degrees above normal. The State averaged just 0.16 inches of precipitation, 0.46 inches below normal. There were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 12.

Twenty-eight percent of corn was mature, 8 points higher than the 5-year average. There were reports of some farmers beginning to shell corn with test weights reported as very good. Large scale harvest was still a few weeks off. Silage harvest was in full swing. Thirty percent of Ohio soybeans were dropped leaves, 5 points higher than the 5-year average. Hay and pastures needed additional precipitation for regrowth. Fall armyworms were problematic in some hay fields.

