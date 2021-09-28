West Holmes FFA August 2021 meeting

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Officers Cora Crilow, Maren Drzazga, and Leah Reining preparing food for the meeting.

By Alysa Pringle, chapter reporter

On Monday, August 30th the West Holmes FFA held their annual parent and member year opening meeting. After school 12 members participated in Adopt-a- Highway. Members were: Gabe Averbukh, Maison Carter, Cora Crilow, Garrett Fowler, Brody Gindlesburger, Amy Hughs, Jimmy Lesiak, Derek Miller, Wyatt Myers, Leah Reining, Chloe Shumaker, and Alexa Tate. Before the meeting members had hot dogs, chips, and pop. They could play cornhole, giant jenga, go swimming, and go fishing. The regular meeting of the West Holmes FFA chapter came to order on August 30th. The meeting took place at the Ogi’s pond and was brought to order by President Cora Crilow. After conducting opening ceremonies, and officer reports, they went onto new business. The following motions were passed by members. Dakotah Ringwalt moved and Amy Hughes seconded to pay for the jacket of the first member to recite the creed in each freshman class. Motion passed. Derek Miller moved and Ally Ogi seconded to send members to Greenhand camp. Motion passed. Sarah Irwin moved and Garrett Houin seconded to send Juniors, Seniors, and officers to the 5th grade farm tour on October 7th and pay for supplies. Motion passed. Olivia Gerber moved and Ally Ogi seconded to allow any new member that sells $200 of BBQ sauce to get their FFA jacket or Greenhand camp for free or $350 for both. Motion passed.Pacee Miller moved and Leah Reining seconded to sponsor the farm safety poster contest for the 5th grade farm tour and award 1st place with a $50 gift card and 2nd and 3rd with a $25 gift card. Grant Miller moved and Leah Reining seconded to send sophomores to county and district soils. Wyatt Myers moved and Garrett Houin seconded to purchase a $50 gift card to give to the top salesman of the Fall sale and $25 gift card to 2nd and 3rd. Motion passed. Jess Miller moved and Sarah Irwin seconded to conduct the fall BBQ sauce, tins and nuts, and apparel sale starting September 7th and have all money due by September 29th. Leah Reining moved and Sarah Irwin seconded to create t-shirt and sweatshirt designs to purchase for members. Motion passed. Ally Ogi moved and Maren Drzazga seconded to refer the motion to the earnings and savings committee. Logan Vansickle moved and Maria Steiner seconded to participate in the paint a plow project and pay for supplies. Motion passed Zoee Snow moved and Leah Reining seconded to have the September meeting at Acres of Fun and cover the cost in excess of $10 per member. Motion passed. Emma Stitzlein moved and Leah Reining seconded to pay and participate in all contests this year. Motion passed. Liberty Hendrix moved and Emily Harrower seconded to set the National Convention deposit at $250. Motion passed. Maria Steiner moved and Becca Schuch seconded to conduct various community service projects throughout the year. Motion passed. Becca Schuch moved and Garrett Houin seconded to renew Adopt-A-Highway program and training. Motion passed. Laina Croskey moved and Leah Reining seconded to pay for the tent for the August meeting and give Ogi’s $50 for porta potty rental. Motion passed. Wyatt Schlauch moved and Garrett Houin seconded to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed. Meeting adjourned at 8:16pm. Thank you to the Ogi’s for hosting!