West Holmes FFA county fair results

By Alysa Pringle, West Holmes FFA Reporter

The 2021 Holmes County fair was held on August 8th-14th at Harvest Ridge. There were many exciting activities throughout the week. Ally Ogi was crowned fair queen. Member Sarah Irwin and graduate Samantha Kendall were named attendants. Many FFA members also participated in showing animals and experienced great success throughout the week.

Swine: Derek Miller exhibited the 3rd overall and reserve senior showman. Hayden Smith was 8th overall. Lexy Starner was reserve in her division. Pacee Miller was 5th in her division and 5th overall senior showman. Chloe Shumaker was 3rd overall senior showman. Alysa Pringle was 1st in her class. Zora Starner was 3rd in her class and 9th overall intermediate showman. Jess Miller was 4th in her class. Jenna Sheldon was 4th in her class. Olivia Gerber was 5th in her class. Emily Harrower was 5th in her class. Kalan Bowling, Cora Crilow, Laina Croskey, Maren Drzazga, Ethan Feikert, Garrett Fowler, Liberty Hendrix, Grant Miller, Madison Pearce- Laferty, Alex Pringle, Bree Pringle, Dakotah Ringwalt, Emily Sheely, Jenna Sheldon, Chloe Shumaker, Miley Snow, Zoee Snow, Ally Ogi, Ashley Tate, Ashley Ogi also exhibited a market hog.

Beef: Pacee Miller exhibited the Grand Champion market steer, Grand Champion breeding heifer, and was the Grand Champion Senior Beef Showman. Derek Miller exhibited the Grand Champion Holmes County Bred and Raised Steer, 3rd overall market steer, and Reserve Champion Senior Beef Showman. Hayden Smith exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion market steer, Reserve Grand Champion Holmes County Bred and Raised Market Steer, was the Grand Champion Intermediate Beef Showman, and was the Supreme Beef Showman. Andi Schuch exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Beef Feeder. Olivia Gerber exhibited the 4th overall beef feeder. Miley Snow exhibited the 6th overall market steer, 3rd overall Holmes County Bred Steer, and was the Reserve Champion Intermediate Beef Showman. Laina Croskey was 2nd in her class for Holmes County Bred and Raised with her market steer and was the 6th overall intermediate beef showman. Jess Miller was 1st in her class with her breeding heifer, 4th in her class with her market steer, and was the 6th overall senior beef showman. Emily Harrower and Becca Schuch also exhibited a market steer.

Horse: Ian Barr was Reserve Champion Senior Horse showman and had a pleasure horse. Liberty Hendrix and Bree Pringle both participated in contest classes.

Goats: Pacee Miller exhibited the Grand Champion Market Goat and was 1st in class with 3 month old doe. Cora Crilow exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, was the Reserve Champion Senior Market Goat Showman, and won Outstanding Senior Goat exhibitor. Maren Drzazga exhibited the 7th overall market goat, Reserve Champion Meat Doe, and was the Grand Champion Intermediate Goat Showman. Alex Pringle exhibited the 8th overall dairy market goat. Ashley Tate, Alexa Tate, and Logan VanSickle also exhibited market goats. Sarah Irwin exhibited dairy goats and won Grand Champion Best of Udder, Grand Champion Milk Production, and was the Reserve Grand Champion Senior Dairy Goat Showman.

Sheep: Chloe Shumaker exhibited the Grand Champion Market Lamb, Grand Champion Breeding Ewe, was the Grand Champion Senior Sheep Showman, was the Supreme Sheep Showman, and was the Outstanding Senior Sheep Exhibitor. Cora Crilow exhibited the Grand Champion Holmes County Born & Raised Market Lamb, and was 3rd overall market lamb. Taelor Patterson exhibited the Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe, was Grand Champion Intermediate Sheep Showman, was the Outstanding Intermediate Sheep exhibitor, and also exhibited a market lamb. Madison Pearce-Laferty exhibited a breeding lamb. Emily Harrower and Madison Pearce-Laferty also exhibited a market lamb.

Poultry: Cora Crilow exhibited the Reserve Champion Market Broilers. Grant Miller exhibited the 7th overall market broilers. Jewel Brown exhibited the 8th overall market broilers. Logan VanSickle exhibited market broilers and was the Reserve Champion Senior Chicken Showman. Maren Drzazga, Liberty Hendrix, and Alysa Pringle also exhibited market broilers. Liberty Hendrix exhibited the 3rd overall market turkey. Bree Pringle exhibited the 7th overall market turkey. Sarah Irwin exhibited fancy chickens and was the Grand Champion Senior Chicken Showman. Emily Harrower, Liberty Hendrix, Madison Pearce-Laferty, Alex Pringle, Alysa Pringle, and Gabby Yates exhibited market ducks.

Dairy: Wyatt Schlauch exhibited the Supreme Champion Cow, Grand Champion Brown Swiss, Grand and Reserve Champion Holstein, Junior Champion Holstein, 1st place winter yearling, 1st place two year old, 1st place aged cow, 1st place three year old Brown Swiss, was the Grand Champion Intermediate Showman and Supreme Dairy Showman. John Maloney exhibited the 1st place fall calf, 1st place spring yearling, and was the Reserve Champion Intermediate Dairy showman.

Dairy Feeders: Garrett Fowler exhibited the 7th overall feeder and was the 5th overall intermediate showman. Dyllan Bender also exhibited a dairy feeder.

Rabbits: Zoee Snow exhibited market rabbits and was the Reserve Champion Senior rabbit showman. Hailey Richert also exhibited market rabbits.

Members also displayed lifeskills projects at the fair as well as won other awards. Ashley Tate won the 2021 Senior Leadership Commissioners Award. Sarah Irwin won the 2021 Senior Citizenship Commissioners Award. Maria Steiner went to state with her lifeskills project “Your the Chef” and won outstanding of the day. Alysa Pringle went to state fair with her lifeskills project “Leadership Roadtrip: Where Will You Go Next?” as well as won the county award for leadership, and also took lifeskills projects “Here, There, Ag Careers are everywhere” and “Club Leadership 2”

At the end of the week we had several members participate in showman of showman at the end of the week. Chloe Shumaker placed 1st, Hayden Smith placed 6th, and Wyatt Schlauch was 7th. Advisor Jaime Chenevey was the Grand Champion Celebrity Showman.