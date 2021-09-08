West Holmes FFA National Proficiency Finalist

Share Facebook

West Holmes FFA member Brayden Shumaker was named a National Proficiency finalist in the Ag Services area. Brayden works for Application Specialties and owns Shumaker Custom Farming where he hauls and spreads manure. He was a State winner last spring, which earned him the right to compete at the National level. He will go through a virtual interview on September 14 and will be recognized on stage at the National FFA Convention in October. Brayden will receive a $500 check for being a finalist and will receive another $500 if he wins. Ethan Drzazga received a gold in Ag Sales where he works at Ag Pro as a feed and equipment salesman and Lexi Ogi received a silver rating in Diversified Livestock where she raised her own cattle, pigs, and worked on her family farm and a local dairy farm.