2021 Ohio State Cornhusking Contest

The Ohio State Cornhusking Contest will be held in Greenville on Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The location will be 2764 Wildcat Road Greenville, Ohio. Registration is $10 for membership and husking fee per class. Registration begins at 9 a.m. For more information contact David Magie, president of the Ohio Hand Cornhusking Association at 937-533-7966.
