2021 Ohio State Cornhusking Contest

The Calvin family from Delaware County did well and had fun at the Ohio and National Corn Husking Competition in 2013. Carl, on the left, helped drive the horses and finished first in the Ohio boys competition and third nationally. Sara was second in Ohio and third nationally. Tim finished 2nd in the state, and third nationally in the men’s competition and Renee Calvin drove the horses to pull the wagon.

The Ohio State Cornhusking Contest will be held in Greenville on Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The location will be 2764 Wildcat Road Greenville, Ohio. Registration is $10 for membership and husking fee per class. Registration begins at 9 a.m. For more information contact David Magie, president of the Ohio Hand Cornhusking Association at 937-533-7966.

