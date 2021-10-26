Addressing challenges in the supply chain

Share Facebook

The Agricultural Transportation Working Group (ATWG) offered its recommendations for addressing challenges with the agriculture supply chain. In a letter signed by 52 food and agricultural organizations sent to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the ATWG said, “supply chains are buttressed by strong transportation infrastructure and flexible policy.”

The transportation coalition weighed in on a lack of available labor — the most pressing issue — proposed climate change policies that could idle cropland; the need for improvements to ports, locks and dams, roads and bridges; changes to ocean carrier and port practices; and reforms to rail and motor freight transportation. (Click here to read the ATWG letter.) U.S. freight transportation policy and infrastructure need to be strengthened “to help ensure there are many efficient ways for agricultural commodities and products to flow throughout the agricultural supply chain,” the ATWG concluded.