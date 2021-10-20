Becoming a Certified Crop Adviser and exam prep options

Share Facebook

By Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Bruce Clevenger, CCA, Lee Beers, CCA

Practicing agronomists can highlight their knowledge, experience, and dedication to crop production advising through the Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) program. The program provides a professional benchmark for agronomists in the United States and Canada. To become certified, individuals must have a mix of experience, education, sign a code of ethics, and pass two exams. In addition, to maintain their certification, they must earn 40 hours of continuing education credits every two years.

The first step to becoming a CCA is to pass both the international and local exams. Both exams are scheduled and taken online. The International Exam is available continuously throughout the year. The local exam is given during a specific period, twice a year. The next local exam opportunity is February 2-9, 2022. The registration deadline is January 5, 2022. You can schedule for one or both exams at https://www.certifiedcropadviser.org/exams/.

Ohio State University Extension has provided an annual in-person review course for several years. We are now offering that course in two formats, online and in-person. Both courses provide an overview of the four objective areas of crop management, nutrient management, pest management, and soil and water management tested on the International and local exams. Both courses are a good review for recent graduates beginning their careers or seasoned agronomists who have been away from the classroom.

The online course provides presentations, study references, and quizzes. You can register for the course now through November 15, 2021, at the cost of $155. The course fee covers 24/7 access to course content through February 15, 2022. Purchase of suggested publications is optional. To register and make the secure online payment use the link https://go.osu.edu/ccaonline.

The course covers agronomic principles that will help you pass the exams required to become a CCA. The course is a good review for recent graduates just beginning their careers or seasoned agronomists who have been away from the classroom. The content covers the four performance objectives areas of the International and the Tri-State Exam. Presentations topics include fundamental concepts, terminology, and diagnostic principles useful for practicing agronomists.

The Four Performance Objective areas are:

Crop management section discusses the agronomic decisions made before planting, at-planting, and throughout the growing season for corn, soybean, wheat, and forage crops. Pest management focuses on insects, weeds, and diseases common to Ohio’s major row and forage crops. Integrated pest management concepts, including pest life cycle, identification, methods of control, and management thresholds. Nutrient management discusses the 18 essential nutrients needed for crop production and how we make nutrient application decisions, diagnose deficiencies. Soil and water section discusses Ohio soils and management practices for a productive crop that conserves our soil resources. Major topics include soil properties, erosion, residue management, compaction, and soil air/water.

Course instructors are current CCA’s from Extension and industry. There are NO refunds issued for this course.

January 12-13, 2022, will be our next in-person course. We will meet at the Shelby County Ag Building, 810-820 Fair Rd, Sidney, Ohio 45365. The course fee of $250 includes publications, instruction, and two lunches. Course registration is limited to 25 participants. The Ohio AgriBusiness Association administers the Ohio CCA program. For more Ohio Program information, see https://oaba.net/aws/OABA/pt/sp/cca.