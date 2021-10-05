Benjamin Logan FFA attend 2021 Farm Science Review

Share Facebook

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Benjamin Logan FFA traveled to London, Ohio for the annual Farm Science Review. FFA member Owen O’Brien said that “I learned about a bunch of ATI college opportunities, and saw new farming technology in person. My favorite thing I saw was the John Deere X-9 combine.” All the FFA members had to do a Goosechase “scavenger hunt” and find different things around Farm Science. Benjamin Logan FFA Members were able view and experience some of the best technological advancements in production agriculture. A special thank you to Koenig Equipment for offering the photo opportunity to the chapter as well as the local sponsors who provided the chapter t-shirts.