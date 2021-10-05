Benjamin Logan FFA competed in urban soil judging

Share Facebook

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Benjamin Logan FFA members Kendra Kennedy, Breshon Jacobs, Ryan Loomis, and Madison Buettner competed in urban soil judging and Owen O’Brien, Taylor Forsythe, Whitney Wiloby, and Elizabeth Miller competed in soil judging. The urban team placed eighth and the ag team placed thirteenth. FFA member Whitney Willoby said that “It was a good experience, I had a lot of fun and I will consider doing it again next year.” The purpose for the Agricultural Soils CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil and to make decisions when faced with soil related issues that affect agricultural production. The purpose for the urban land and soil judging CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use for urban, homesite, and other nonfarm uses.