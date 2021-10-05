Benjamin Logan FFA members attend 2021 Greenhand Camp

Share Facebook

Benjamin Logan FFA Freshmen and Sophomores were provided the opportunity to attend Greenhand FFA Camp Muskingum . On Friday there were many activities like field games and a scavenger hunt. On Saturday the FFA members woke up bright and participated in an FFA Quiz Bowl Competition, an FFA dance, and ended their night with a campfire. Sophomore Libby Seifring said “Greenhand Camp was a great experience, and all the activities were a lot of fun. My favorite part was meeting all the other FFA members and talking to them about what their future in FFA and ag looks like.”