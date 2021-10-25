Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium coming in December

Share Facebook

The Ohio Sheep Improvement Association is pleased welcome Etienne and Isabel Richards as speakers to the 2021 Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium in Wooster as part of the Dec. 3 and 4 event at the OARDC Shisler Conference Center. This year’s symposium theme is genetics and reproduction and will feature a wide variety of speakers and gathering opportunities.

On Friday from 2-5 p.m. attendees will enjoy an afternoon of discussion on genetic appraisal, reproductive strategies, and record keeping from all aspects of the sheep industry. On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a collection of sessions including the annual OSIA business meeting, educational presentations and an awards ceremony. Throughout the day attendees will hear insights on recent changes in the sheep industry and discussion on strategic management of genetics and reproduction. As a whole, the symposium will be an opportunity for shepherds to engage with one another for the betterment their home flocks and the American sheep industry.

The symposium will also offer special events for shepherds ages 18 to 40 at the Young Shepherd’s Assembly on Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. Young adults are invited to stay for candid Q&A and one-on-one conversation with special guests Isabel and Etienne Richards and with their peers. Pizza and drinks will follow at JAFB Wooster Brewery 120 Beall Ave, Wooster, OH 44691.

Shepherds ages 6 to 18 can be involved too through the youth program on Saturday. OSIA member Russ Johnson will lead a free and fun program designed especially for youth. Plan to bring your youngest shepherds for this multi-faceted youth program, while you take in the symposium topics.

To register, click here.