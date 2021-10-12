Corn harvest on track, soybeans behind

Share Facebook

Ohio farmers were able to make some harvest progress last week prior to late week rains which slowed progress, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Temperatures were far above average all week which aided crop dry down and also benefitted hay and pasture regrowth. There were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork.

Despite rains that slowed harvest late in the week, Ohio farmers were able to keep pace with the 5-year average for corn for grain harvest. In spite of the soybean crop being largely ready for harvest, only 33 percent of the crop was out of fields which is behind both last year and the 5-year average. Both corn and soybean harvest progressed largely without trouble. Growers looked forward to the week ahead which seemed to present a more favorable weather window for harvesting. Waits at elevators have not been troublesome thus far though some growers expressed concerns that once harvest began full bore, the larger crop would bring long lines at elevators. Wheat planting and emergence also lagged last year and the 5-year average. This was attributable to wet weather. Wheat that had been planted and was emerged looked very good.

You can read the full report here.