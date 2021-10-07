Financial learning opportunities in October

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Wm. Bruce Clevenger, Amanda Douridas, Ken Ford, Haley Zynda, Ohio State University Extension educators

Ohio State University Extension has scheduled four seminars in Ohio for Agricultural Lenders. The dates are Tuesday, Oct. 19 in Ottawa; Thursday, Oct. 21 in Urbana; Thursday, Oct. 21 in Washington Court House, and Monday, Oct. 25 in Wooster.

These seminars are excellent professional development opportunities for Lenders, Farm Service Agency personnel, county Extension Educators and others to learn about OSU Extension research, outreach programs and current agricultural topics of interest across the state.

2021 topics and speakers by location

Oct. 19, Putnam Co. Educational Service Center, 124 Putman Parkway, Ottawa, OH 45875

Farm Service Agency – Loan program update, Kurt Leber, Northwest Ohio FSA, District Director, Farm Loan & Farm Program

Examining land values, rents, crop input costs and margins and tax implications, Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, OSU Extension

Behind the meter solar energy on-farm, Eric Romich, OSU Extension Field Specialist, Energy Education

Solar leasing farmland, Eric Romich, OSU Extension Field Specialist, Energy Education

Carbon market, Mike Estadt, OSU Extension Educator, Agriculture & Natural Resources — Pickaway County

Machinery replacement strategies and investment in precision ag, Terry W. Griffin, Associate Professor, Department of Ag Economics at Kansas State University.

Oct. 21, Champaign Co. Community Center Auditorium, 1512 South US Highway 68, Urbana, OH 43078

FSA Update, Shari Deao, Champaign County Director, Farm Service Agency

Examining land values, rents, crop input costs and margins and tax implications in 2022, Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management

Supply chain issues and what it means for farmers, Dr. John Fulton, Professor, Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, The Ohio State University

Value of timber to landowners, Dr. Andy Londo, Professor of Silviculture and Extension Specialist, The Ohio State University

Carbon markets, Mike Estadt, OSU Extension Educator, Pickaway County

Oct. 21, Fayette County Agricultural Center, 1415 US Hwy 22 SW, Washington Court House, OH 43160

FSA Update, Katie Maust, Fayette County Director, Farm Service Agency

Value of timber to landowners, Dr. Andy Londo, Professor of Silviculture and Extension Specialist, The Ohio State University

Carbon markets, Mike Estadt, OSU Extension Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Pickaway County

Examining land values, rents, crop input costs and margins and tax implications — 2022, Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, OSU Extension

Supply chain issues and what it means for farmers, John Fulton, Professor, Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, The Ohio State University

Oct. 25, – Buckeye Agricultural Museum, 877 West Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, OH 44691

Ag law update, Peggy Kirk Hall, OSU Ag Law Team

Meter solar energy on-farm, Eric Romich, OSU Extension Field Specialist, Energy Education

Examining land values, rents, crop input costs and margins and tax implications — 2022, Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, OSU Extension

Staying profitable in dairy, Dianne Shoemaker, OSU Extension Dairy Economics Filed Specialist

Carbon markets, Mike Estadt, OSU Extension Pickaway County

The registration cost to attend one of the Ag Lender Seminars is $65 and the registration deadline is one week prior to the seminar you are attending. Payments can be made by check by mail or by credit card (by phone only to 419-782-4771). Registration forms are available online at: https://u.osu.edu/aglenderseminars/. Registration questions can be directed to OSU Extension Defiance County 419-782-4771 or email clevenger.10@osu.edu

OSU Extension conducts the seminars from input from Ag Lenders, County Extension Educators and Extension Specialists. The seminars are designed to provide information that Ag Lenders will use directly with their customers, indirectly within the lending industry, and as professional development for current issues and trends in production agriculture. OSU Extension has been offering Ag Lenders seminars for nearly 30 years.