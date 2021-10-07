Financial learning opportunities in October

By Wm. Bruce Clevenger, Amanda Douridas, Ken Ford, Haley Zynda, Ohio State University Extension educators
Ohio State University Extension has scheduled four seminars in Ohio for Agricultural Lenders. The dates are Tuesday, Oct. 19 in Ottawa; Thursday, Oct. 21 in Urbana; Thursday, Oct. 21 in Washington Court House, and Monday, Oct. 25 in Wooster.
These seminars are excellent professional development opportunities for Lenders, Farm Service Agency personnel, county Extension Educators and others to learn about OSU Extension research, outreach programs and current agricultural topics of interest across the state.
2021 topics and speakers by location
Oct. 19, Putnam Co. Educational Service Center, 124 Putman Parkway, Ottawa, OH 45875
- Farm Service Agency – Loan program update, Kurt Leber, Northwest Ohio FSA, District Director, Farm Loan & Farm Program
- Examining land values, rents, crop input costs and margins and tax implications, Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, OSU Extension
- Behind the meter solar energy on-farm, Eric Romich, OSU Extension Field Specialist, Energy Education
- Solar leasing farmland, Eric Romich, OSU Extension Field Specialist, Energy Education
- Carbon market, Mike Estadt, OSU Extension Educator, Agriculture & Natural Resources — Pickaway County
- Machinery replacement strategies and investment in precision ag, Terry W. Griffin, Associate Professor, Department of Ag Economics at Kansas State University.
Oct. 21, Champaign Co. Community Center Auditorium, 1512 South US Highway 68, Urbana, OH 43078
- FSA Update, Shari Deao, Champaign County Director, Farm Service Agency
- Examining land values, rents, crop input costs and margins and tax implications in 2022, Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management
- Supply chain issues and what it means for farmers, Dr. John Fulton, Professor, Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, The Ohio State University
- Value of timber to landowners, Dr. Andy Londo, Professor of Silviculture and Extension Specialist, The Ohio State University
- Carbon markets, Mike Estadt, OSU Extension Educator, Pickaway County
Oct. 21, Fayette County Agricultural Center, 1415 US Hwy 22 SW, Washington Court House, OH 43160
- FSA Update, Katie Maust, Fayette County Director, Farm Service Agency
- Value of timber to landowners, Dr. Andy Londo, Professor of Silviculture and Extension Specialist, The Ohio State University
- Carbon markets, Mike Estadt, OSU Extension Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Pickaway County
- Examining land values, rents, crop input costs and margins and tax implications — 2022, Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, OSU Extension
- Supply chain issues and what it means for farmers, John Fulton, Professor, Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, The Ohio State University
Oct. 25, – Buckeye Agricultural Museum, 877 West Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, OH 44691
- Ag law update, Peggy Kirk Hall, OSU Ag Law Team
- Meter solar energy on-farm, Eric Romich, OSU Extension Field Specialist, Energy Education
- Examining land values, rents, crop input costs and margins and tax implications — 2022, Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, OSU Extension
- Staying profitable in dairy, Dianne Shoemaker, OSU Extension Dairy Economics Filed Specialist
- Carbon markets, Mike Estadt, OSU Extension Pickaway County
The registration cost to attend one of the Ag Lender Seminars is $65 and the registration deadline is one week prior to the seminar you are attending. Payments can be made by check by mail or by credit card (by phone only to 419-782-4771). Registration forms are available online at: https://u.osu.edu/aglenderseminars/. Registration questions can be directed to OSU Extension Defiance County 419-782-4771 or email clevenger.10@osu.edu
OSU Extension conducts the seminars from input from Ag Lenders, County Extension Educators and Extension Specialists. The seminars are designed to provide information that Ag Lenders will use directly with their customers, indirectly within the lending industry, and as professional development for current issues and trends in production agriculture. OSU Extension has been offering Ag Lenders seminars for nearly 30 years.