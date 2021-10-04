Harvest picks up the pace

Share Facebook

An early fall week with daytime temperatures in the mid70 degree range allowed farmers to get a good jump on fall harvest and winter wheat planting, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. There were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork.

Farmers were able to keep pace with the 5-year corn harvested for grain average with 11 percent of Ohio corn harvested to date. Corn for silage harvest was nearly complete. Soybean harvest was slightly ahead of the 5- year average. Farmers reported an exceptionally nice week weather-wise with favorable temperatures that benefitted livestock. Grain moisture contents were averaging on the lower side for this time of the year due to a drier fall. Fields were maturing rapidly. Second crop soybean leaves were beginning to drop.

