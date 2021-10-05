Heritage Cooperative completes grain storage project at Marysville Ag Campus location

Heritage Cooperative is excited to announce the completion of a grain expansion project at the Marysville AgCampus, 15090 Scottslawn Rd., Marysville, Ohio. The addition of two new grain silos provides an added 1.7 million bushels of grain storage.

The $5 million project included building two grain storage bins on the north side of the property, increasing the grain storage capacity of this facility to just under 5 million bushels. This additional storage will benefit Heritage growers in the Marysville area as well as those growers in Kenton, Urbana, Upper Sandusky, and other locations on the western side of Ohio. Access to grain storage becomes much more available for growers when stored grain is shipped to Marysville freeing up space needed in other areas.

“We are very excited about this project and the grain storage solutions this provides to our growers throughout the area.” said Jeff Osentoski, President and CEO of Heritage Cooperative, “This additional storage capacity allows us to take customer’s grain when they need to unload it and the timing is perfect for our busy harvest season which we are currently in.”

Elevator Services and Storage, Inc., who built the grain bins on the south side of the concrete silos 5 years ago, completed this project in 6 months.

