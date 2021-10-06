Huron County community mourns a terrible loss

Share Facebook

Owen Ray Feichtner, 16, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. He was born on May 4, 2005, in Willard to Heath and Joey (Secor) Feicthner.

He was a member of the South Central FFA and had an overwhelming passion for all things agriculture with big dreams for the future of his family farm. As an active 4-H member, Owen showed multiple species including hogs, cattle, lambs, and goats. He was a true people person who enjoyed sharing his love of the showring with young 4-H members and pushed all of those around him to be better. More recently he began to have a passion for breeding and raising pups with his brother Nash, this passion lead Owen all over the state with good friends in search for Bernese Mountain Dogs. Owen also enjoyed deer hunting, riding horses with his Paw and friends, and road trips to livestock shows and activities involving family and friends.



Owen was a sophomore at South Central High School and showed great pride in supporting all things SC. Active on the basketball court, Owen was a true team player that always strived to make himself and his teammates better.

In addition to his loving parents, Owen is survived by his brothers, Lane and Nash; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Jamie Secor; uncles, Wyatt (April) Secor, Bart (Amy) Secor, and Brian (Jaclyn) Feichtner; aunts, Kim (Brian) Hanlon and Margo Feichtner; several special cousins; and numerous extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Donna Feichtner; and other extended family members. Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Huron County Fair Expo Building, 940 Fair Road, Norwalk, Ohio from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Casual “fair” clothing requested.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Huron County Ag Society for the purposes of a new hog building in memory of Owen Feichtner, 940 Fair Road, Norwalk, Ohio.