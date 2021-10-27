Meet the 2021-22 Ohio FFA Officer Team

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

This week the 2021-22 Ohio FFA Officer Team will be busy at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. The Team has been gearing up for this event in the months since they were installed at the Ohio FFA Convention last spring and beginning of one of the most challenging yet rewarding years of their lives.

Despite being elected in a non-traditional way through the virtual convention, the team was able to hit the ground running and experience a bit of normalcy. Training sessions facilitated by National FFA, five full sessions of camp at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum and the State Officer Summit have prepared the team for a full school year of activities, including National FFA Convention.

Continue reading to learn more about the State Officers and stay connected on social media platforms to follow along this week and throughout their year of service.

Why did you join the FFA?

I joined FFA simply to expand my knowledge in the agricultural industry, however, little

did I know I would be joining various CDE teams, the officer team and several committees. The countless lifelong friendships I have made would not be prevalent if I were not to have joined FFA.

–Mackenzie Ott, State Treasurer

What is your favorite FFA memory?

I would have to say my very first National Convention. Little freshman me was so blown away at the fact so many people came together from so many different places for one purpose. It was something I’ll never forget.

–Aubrey Schwartz, State Secretary

What is your SAE?

My SAE focused in agriscience research plant systems studying hydroponics and greenhouse food production. I eventually got a placement job at Whitehouse Specialty Crops, growing vertical tomatoes in a greenhouse.

–Jake Zajkowski, State President

What are your career goals?

My career goal is to become a high school agriscience educator. I hope to teach the many life lessons that I have learned both in and out of the FFA jacket while helping the members of tomorrow reach their full potential.

–Faith Galavich, State Sentinel

What is your favorite quote?

My favorite quote is “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” and as common of a quote as it is, it holds true to a lot of what I believe in. I believe that anything is possible to accomplish, but only if you too believe and put your best effort forth.

–Dawson Osborn, State Reporter

What are your personal FFA goals for the upcoming year?

My personal FFA goal for this year is to apply for a proficiency award in the area of agriculture communications with my job at WTGR Radio Station.

–Laura Wuebker, State Vice President at Large

What has your team been up to since the State Convention?

Our team has been working hard to develop our plan to make an impact on our state association. We held several camp sessions at FFA Camp Muskingum where we met with members from across the state. The officer team also has had several training sessions to prepare ourselves for the year ahead of us from chapter visits to other events we may encounter.

–Brayden Huffman, State Vice President at Large

What will your year as a state officer look like in the midst of COVID-19? How will you stay connected to members?

We learned this past year that nothing is guaranteed and that we don’t know what everything will look like throughout the year. While most of us would prefer to be in-person, we can also utilize Zoom or other virtual platforms if we need to. We know that we have the methods and means to connect with members all over Ohio in these uncertain times. That is what’s important!

–Branson Van Fleet, State Vice President at Large

What is the best advice that you have been given?

My agricultural educators always instilled in me that “as long as you can say you did your best, that is all that matters.” My time in the blue jacket has taught me to be nothing short of comfortable outside of my comfort zone and I owe this growth to that lesson.

– Morgan Anderson, State Vice President

What is one thing on your bucket list? Why?

One thing I would like to do in my lifetime is visit each of the seven continents. The world is full of learning opportunities and I think the best way to learn is through life experience. Every culture provides different experiences that I could learn from and take back to my community.

–Jared Dunn, State Vice President at Large

If you could live in a book, TV show or movie, what would it be?

I’m a huge fantasy nerd and would love to live at Hogwarts from the Harry Potter series. I grew up reading the series and was always fascinated by the tales of adventure, and the courage and friendship of Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

–Cassie Mavis, State Vice President at Large