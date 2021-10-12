Laura (standing centered) helped Agricultural, Food, and Natural Resources students learn about the importance of taking advantage of FFA opportunities.

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter receives Visit from an Ohio FFA State Officer

October 12, 2021 FFA News Leave a comment

Recently, Ohio FFA State Vice President At Large Laura Wuebker came to visit the members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. She spent the day in the two Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources and two Plant and Animal Sciences classes sharing with them about how to thrive in the FFA organization by having a positive attitude towards challenges in life. Her message was about “Opportunities in FFA” and “Overcoming Stress.”

Laura is a senior at Versailles High School and is currently serving as a State FFA Officer. Her duties require her to travel throughout the state conducting chapter visits, presenting speeches on behalf of Ohio’s FFA members, and facilitating conferences and conventions. 

The FFA members at Miami East High School greatly appreciate that Laura could take time out of her busy schedule to come and visit with the freshman and sophomores FFA members.

