Miami East-MVCTC FFA Sponsors Coloring Contest

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Agricultural Literacy Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a coloring contest at Miami East Elementary. The event was held to celebrate National Apple Month.

Members of the Agriculture Literacy Committee challenged the students in first grade and were given an apple-themed picture to color. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows:

Mrs. Jennifer McCuistion – Finnley Jackson

Mrs. Carmen Richters – Kinsley Francis

Mrs. Black – Ryleigh Myers

Mrs. Lauren Nosker – Brynn Davis

Each student participating received an apple-themed prize complements of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter with the help of Mrs. Becky Weldy’s apple orchard. The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize. Congratulations to the winners!

Members of the Agricultural Literacy Committee involved in the project were Alaina Helsinger, Madison Maxson, Devan Nix, Logan Phillips, Jacob Roeth, and Thomas Wallace.