Winners of the FFA Recycle, Reduce, Reuse Poster Contest for 3rd graders were (front row, left to right) Avery Billing, Lilly Nation, and Alexa Bade. Not pictured is Avery Baker. Members of the Environmental Committee that coordinated the event were (left to right) Kat Niswonger, Evan Demmitt, Bryce Haught, Cora Moore, Caleb Staley, and Julia Couser.

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Sponsors Environmental Poster Contest

October 19, 2021 FFA News Leave a comment

The Environmental Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a Recycling, Reducing, and Reusing contest at Miami East Elementary. 

Members of the Environmental Committee visited third grade classrooms and shared facts about the importance of recycling, reducing, and reusing materials. They then challenged the students in third grade to color and decorate an environmental-themed picture. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to one student in each homeroom. The results are as follows:

Mrs. Megan Noll – Avery Baker
Miss Stephanie Blackton – Alexa Bade
Mrs. Katie Mason – Lilly Nation
Mrs. Elizabeth Fields – Avery Billing

Each student participating received a prize complement of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.  The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize of a recyclable water bottle.  Congratulations to the winners!

Members of the FFA Environmental Committee involved in the project were Julia Couser, Evan Demmitt, Bryce Haught, Cora Moore, Kat Niswonger, and Caleb Staley.

